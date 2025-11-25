Chain-snatchers commits crime on Buldhana registered bike

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chain snatchers who targeted an elderly woman and sped away lost their way after local citizens began chasing them. The pursuit forced the thieves to abandon their motorcycle and escape on foot. The incident occurred at 4 pm on November 24 in Ashirwadnagar, located behind Bajaj Hospital.

Shakuntala Kumawat lives in the area with her family. Around 4 pm on Monday, while she was walking in the locality, two bike-borne men followed her and snatched her 1.5-tola mangalsutra before speeding away. Kumawat shouted for help, drawing the attention of nearby residents. When locals learned that the thieves were heading toward Sudhakarnagar, they immediately began chasing them, some on foot and others on vehicles.

The chase caused panic among the snatchers. They turned toward Dishanagari and attempted to escape through internal lanes. However, finding one road blocked, they turned back and tried another route, which eventually led them straight to an agricultural field. With citizens closing in from behind, the thieves abandoned their motorcycle (MH-28 BM-6165) and fled through the fields. Satara Police rushed to the scene soon after receiving information. Later that night, a case was registered based on Kumawat’s complaint.

Crime branch team leaves for Buldhana

The abandoned motorcycle was found to be registered in Buldhana. Police officers sought details about the vehicle owner, following which a crime branch team was sent toward Buldhana for further investigation.