Chain snatchers remanded to Police custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two habitual offenders who snatched a Rs 70,000 gold chain from a woman waiting for a bus have been remanded to police custody until December 1 by Magistrate S.L. Ramteke.

The accused, Amol Galate (30, Indiranagar, Garkheda) and Mangesh Shahane (18, St. Paul Society, MIDC, Paithan), snatched the chain from Minal Deshpande (38, Jawaharnagar) on November 21 at 8.34 am while she was waiting for her company's bus. Police registered a case at Jawaharnagar station. CCTV footage helped identify the suspects, who were already in arrest previously at Ashti police station for a similar crime. Police transferred them from a jail in Jalna and formally arrested them.