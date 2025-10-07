Chairmen’s posts reserved for Paithan & Kannad Minicipal Councils

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The draw of lots was held at the auditorium of the Urban Development Department, Mumbai, on Monday for the post of chairmen of 247 Municipal Councils (MCs) and 147 Nagar Panchayats (NPs) in the State. This includes six Councils and two NPs chairmen posts from the district.

The chairmen’s post of Kannad and Paithan Councils have been reserved for women while the chairman’s post of Vaijapur NP has been reserved for OBCs.

Gangapur, Khuldabad, and Sillod are among the Municipal Councils with chairman posts for the open category. Phulambri’s Nagar Panchayat chairman post has been reserved for the open category, while Soyegaon chairman’s post has been reserved for women.

The elections to the MCs and NPs have been pending since 2020. The elections are likely to be held in the coming time, and reservation for the post of chairmen have been decided through a draw of lots.

The MCs and NPs in the district have been under the administrator's rule for five years. The administrative rule is likely to end after Diwali and the administrative machinery has become activive in view of the upcoming elections.

The district has Vaijapur, Sillod, Kannad and Paithan Municipal Councils of ' B-class ', while Paithan while Gangapur, and Khuldabad are in ‘C-class. The Phulambri and Soygaon NP are also in the same grade. According to the 2011 census, the number of elected members in all these MCs and NPs areas has been fixed.

MC/NPs--Members--Prabhags

Vaijapur.......25.............12

Sillod....28...........14

Kannad.....25................12

Paithan.....25...............12

Gangapur....20...............10

Khultabad....20.............10

Phulambri......17 ............08

Soyegaon......17...........08