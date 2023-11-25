Challenges arise in Ayushman Bharat card distribution

Mission to provide free health care benefits under the Mahatma Jotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant development, the health department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar faces hurdles in its mission to provide free healthcare benefits under the Mahatma Jotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. The initiative promises 100 percent of state citizens access to free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs, contingent on possessing the Ayushman Bharat card. However, complications have arisen as the health department endeavors to issue Ayushman Bharat golden cards, especially to the 2.3 lakh below poverty line citizens and orange ration card holders in the district.

A critical issue plaguing the campaign is the discrepancy between names on ration cards and Aadhaar cards, posing a substantial challenge for Asha workers. Those not receiving ration or lacking a ration card must obtain a Maharashtra resident certificate to qualify for the Ayushman Bharat card.

The health department's current drive prioritizes issuing cards to the target of 23 lakh citizens, initially set at 4.60 lakh and later expanded to 10 lakhs. However, several names are yet to be uploaded on the portal, and mismatches persist. Despite the obstacles, the campaign has successfully drawn cards for 20 percent of the citizens, approximately 4.10 lakh. The district health officer, Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, said that the department will be completing the card issuance by the end of January under the Jan Arogya Yojana.