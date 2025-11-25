Champa Shashti celebrations echo with chants of ‘Yelkot… Yelkot Jai Malhar’ at the Khandoba Yatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In Satara, on the occasion of Champa Shashti, the early morning aarti and palanquin procession will begin on Wednesday, the 26th. Between 7 am. and 8 am , the palanquin of Lord Khandoba will visit the Jahagirdar Dandekar Wada. After various rituals and worship, the palanquin will return to the Khandoba temple in the evening.

During the morning aarti, guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, minister Atul Save, former leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, MP Sandipan Bhumre, former union minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad, former minister Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, district collector Deelip Swami, municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth, Firoz Patel, Kadepathar Khandoba Devasthan chairman Rajendrasinh Jabinda, among others, will remain present, informed trust chairman Ramesh Chopde and secretary Sahebrao Palskar.

For the convenience of the devotees visiting the yatra, arrangements such as iron barricades, volunteers, and various stalls including sky swings and toy shops have been made. CCTV surveillance will monitor the pilgrims. Municipal corporation staff and OPD services will also be available. Space has been allocated for the Vaghya troupe to conduct cultural programs.

Caption:

On the occasion of Champa Shashti, the Khandoba temple in Satara has been illuminated beautifully for the yatra.