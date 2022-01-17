Chancellor nominated MC, Senate members on Bamu likely to be replaced

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

With the rift between Governor and chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is widening, the Management Council and Senate members appointed on public universities including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu,)

is likely to be replaced. The most of members were nominated during the previous regime.

It may be noted that Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in the State has sent the resolution for the elections 12 members ton State Legislative Council to the Governor who ignored it. This created disputes between the Governor and MVA ruling Government.

The Government passed a resolution in the winter Assembly session to amend Maharashtra Public Universities Act (MPUA) to curtail the powers of the Governor in the selection process of vice-chancellors of public universities. As per the amendment, the higher and technical education minister will be the Pro-chancellor of universities. There is an allegation on the Governor over the appointment of political activists on the Senate and MC of different universities.

It is learnt that activities on the Government began to replace the chancellor nominated members on different 11 universities including Bamu. There are six members on the different authorities of Bamu today and likely be replaced soon.