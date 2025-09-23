‘Chandraghanta’ in Khaki

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As today marks the third day of Navratri, also known as Tisri Maal, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta the warrior form of Goddess Durga, revered for her courage and compassion. Adorned with a crescent moon on her forehead and weapons in her hands, Chandraghanta protects her devotees, ever ready to destroy injustice and safeguard the innocent. That same divine spirit lives among us in real-life Chandraghantas in uniform.

Childhood dream to protect women

From a young age, Kanchan Mirdhe dreamt of working for women’s safety and making her city secure. Encouraged and supported by her family, she decided to appear for the MPSC examination. Through dedication and hard work, she succeeded and earned her place in the police force. Today, she serves as a Police Sub-Inspector with Damini Pathak in Sambhajinagar, ensuring women’s safety for over two years.

Overcoming challenges with courage

The journey was never easy. Life brought challenges, and the police recruitment process was tough. Yet, she never stopped moving forward. A sportswoman, a Taekwondo player and athlete she drew strength from discipline and resilience, always standing firmly on her own feet. Her story proves that with courage and determination, no goal is beyond reach.

Leading the Damini Pathak

Under her leadership, the Damini Pathak unit has grown into a trusted force in Sambhajinagar. The team has 22 women officers and 4 drivers, operating a 24-hour patrol to ensure girls and women reach home safely. Their work goes beyond patrolling. Recognizing that many modern threats begin online, Damini Pathak spreads awareness about social media safety. Often, young girls overlook safety norms while focusing on the glamour of platforms, facing painful consequences later. To prevent this, the unit regularly visits schools and colleges, teaching students to stay alert, cautious, and fearless.

Tackling ground-level threats

In several localities, miscreants from outside harass young women near campuses and public spaces. The Damini Pathak unit patrols these areas and takes firm action, sending a clear message: harassment will not be tolerated.

In the Spirit of Chandraghanta

Much like Maa Chandraghanta, who destroys evil while protecting the innocent, PSI Kanchan Mirdhe and her team carry forward the same spirit in khaki uniforms protecting, empowering, and inspiring reminding us, as we celebrate Navratri, to honour the real Durgas of our city, those who stand behind every girl, giving her the confidence to walk safely and fearlessly, whatever the time of day.

Message of empowerment

“The Goddess destroys evil in every form, and just like her, every girl carries that divine strength within. Yet fear often holds them back. When danger or injustice comes face-to-face, it’s essential to stand strong. Today, the spirit of the Navadurga must awaken in all of us. I, along with my entire Damini team, stand firmly beside every girl, and I will continue to do everything possible to empower them to face challenges fearlessly and confidently.”

—Kanchan Mirdhe, PSI Damini Pathak

Photo Caption- The real-life Durgas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Damini Pathak

PSI Kanchan Mirdhe