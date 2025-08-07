Chandrakant Amrutkar – Empowering financial confidence, one family at a time

His tryst with purpose began in 1985, when he attended a program during the visit of the then President of India, Giani Zail Singh. The experience transformed his outlook and sparked in him a desire to not just earn, but to enable to create a system where families could access financial security in times of need.

After working with Bajaj for five years and simultaneously selling insurance policies, he took the bold decision to quit his salaried job once his side income equaled his salary. That moment marked the birth of AIFS in 1986, headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. His vision was clear: build a financial safety net that helps people not only survive but thrive.

Over nearly four decades, AIFS has grown from a one-man operation to a structured, family-led enterprise. The firm's expansion mirrors the evolution of financial awareness in the region. In 1996, his brother Ashok Amrutkar joined the venture, followed by his brother-in-law Sharad Amrutkar in 2006. The second generation came on board in 2016 with Vivek Chandrakant Amrutkar and Mayur Ashok Amrutkar, and in 2019, his elder son Abhijeet joined the mission. Today, nine family members and 25 professionals form the core team of AIFS.

From local roots to global reach, the firm now manages over Rs 820 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), handles more than 4,600 active policies, and serves over 3,000 families across India and abroad including clients in the USA, UK, Europe, UAE, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia.

The firm operates with three branches two in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and one in Pusad (Yavatmal district) with expansion plans underway. Within the next 2–3 years, AIFS plans to add more branches, and within the next decade, aims to cross a turnover of Rs 5,000–Rs 6,000 crore.

AIFS is not just about insurance. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including:

• Life and General Insurance

• Mutual Funds and SIPs

• Portfolio Management

• Customized Financial Planning

Whether it's a child's future, a health emergency, or retirement planning, AIFS provides personalized financial guidance with clarity and care. The firm’s core belief is that financial literacy and proper investment are not luxuries they are essential life skills.

Chandrakant Amrutkar has also played an influential role in industry bodies. He has served as the President of the LIC Branch, Secretary of the LIC Aurangabad Division, and an EC Member of LIC’s Western Zone. He also holds the position of Vice President at Akhil Bharatiya Vani Samaj Prabodhan Sanstha, reflecting his deep engagement with community upliftment.

In 2024, his work received national recognition when Aditya Birla Capital invited him to join its prestigious CEO Advisory Council, where he contributes strategic insights to guide national-level financial inclusion projects.

Despite the accolades, Chandrakant remains grounded. He often shares a simple philosophy with young professionals:

"Challenges are the entry point to every success story. If you have the spark, success will follow."

Through AIFS, Chandrakant Amrutkar has not just built a business he has created a legacy of financial empowerment and trust. His story is a testament to what a single individual, backed by purpose and family, can achieve for the betterment of society.

Today, AIFS stands not just as a company but as a partner in the prosperity of thousands of families across regions and generations.