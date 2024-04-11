Chandrakant Khaire returns to Idgah ground after 25 years

Extends Eid greetings amidst political campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, a stalwart of Shiv Sena (Thackeray group), marked his return to the Idgah ground after a hiatus of 25 years on Ramzan Eid celebrations. Khaire, now a candidate of the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA), extended warm greetings to the Muslim community, strategically leveraging the festivity for political outreach.

Khaire's political journey has been spanning over an uninterrupted period of 20 years. His defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections signaled a shift in the political dynamics of the region, with the traditional slogan of 'Khan Hawa Ki Baan' failing to appeal with the voters.

During his tenure as a minister in the cabinet of then Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, Khaire held the position of guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. He was a familiar face at the Idgah ground during Eid festivities, Khaire's absence from the venue in recent years was noted. However, his return this year, in the midst of electoral campaigning, marks a strategic maneuver aimed at consolidating support from the Muslim community.

His presence at the Cantonment Idgah ground this year, accompanied by MVA's banner, signifies a calculated effort to reconnect with the electorate.

Khaire-Jaleel meeting without greetings

Interestingly, Khaire's encounter with MP Imtiaz Jaleel, the MIM candidate, at the Idgah ground lacked the customary exchange of wishes. While both figures were present at the venue, Khaire clarified that his visit was primarily aimed at extending greetings to the common Muslim populace rather than engaging in political niceties.