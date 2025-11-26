Chandrakanta Komre passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired teacher and social worker, Chandrakanta Sadashiv Komre, who served at the Dankuwar Kanya Prathamik Vidyalaya, Jalna, for over 35 years, passed away following a cardiac arrest here on Wednesday evening. She was 90. She was the wife of well-known teacher and social worker from Jalna S M Komre. She is survived by two sons, three daughters, and extended family. Her funeral procession will begin from the residence of her son K S Manojkumar, Deogiri Hills, Shivajinagar, and the last rites will be performed at Gadiya Vihar Samshan Ghat at 11.30 am on Thursday.