Chandukaka saraf jewels unveils ‘Banaras’ and ‘Ballerina’ collections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, known for its legacy of trust and quality since 1827, has launched two exclusive diamond jewellery collections ‘Banaras’ and ‘Ballerina’. Blending Indian heritage with global ballet-inspired design, the collections mark a significant moment for the jewellery industry.

The Banaras collection revives the rare pink meenakari craft created by 40 Banarasi artisan families, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This centuries-old art form, now adapted into diamond jewellery for the first time, represents a timeless heirloom connecting tradition and modernity. The Ballerina collection draws inspiration from the elegance and harmony of ballet, featuring fluid design motifs, sculptural folds and pink sapphires paired with diamonds. Crafted as a limited-edition range, each piece stands out for its finesse and collectible value. Both collections are available at Chandukaka Saraf Jewels outlets in Pune, across Maharashtra and in Belagavi, with pieces offered in limited numbers.