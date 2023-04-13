Change in city traffic on Ambedkar Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police traffic branch has made changes in the city traffic on the occasion of the processions and rallies to be sorganised to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14. These changes will be implemented from 6 am to 12 midnight on Friday for the convenience of the people, said acting ACP Dilip Gangurde.

The main procession will start from Kranti Chowk and will proceed through Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, main post office and culminate near Dr Ambedkar’s statue at Bhadkal Gate. Similarly, rallies and processions are also organised from various parts of the city. Hence, the changes in traffic have been made. The changes will not be imposed on police, fire brigade and emergency services vehicles.

The roads closed for traffic will be Mahavir Chowk to Amarpreet Chowk, Gopal Tee - Kranti Chowk - Sillekhana - Paithan Gate - Barabhai Tajiya - Gulmandi - Supari Hanuman Mandir - Uttam Mithai Bhandar - City Chowk - Juna Bazar - Main Post Office - Bhadkal Gate, Shahgunj - Gandhi Statue - Sarafa - City Chowk, Mill Corner to Bhadkal Gate, Aurangpura Police Chowki to Barabhai Tajia and N-12 Nursery - Godawari Public School - TV Centre - N-9 Cidco - Ayodhyanagar - Shivneri Colony - N-7 Shopping Centre.

The traffic on these roads will be diverted to these alternate roads including the vehicles coming from Jalgaon Road will pass through Harsul T-point - Jalgaon T-point - Jalna Road - Amarpreet Chowk. The other alternative roads for the vehicles will be Satish Motors - Savarkar Chowk - Nirala Bazar - Aurangpura. Chelipura - Kamakshi Lodge - Municipal Corporation. Vehicles coming from Delhi Gate will pass under the Town Hall flyover - Makai Gate - Begumpura - BAMU.