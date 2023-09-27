Change in traffic on immersion procession today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The devotees are well-prepared to bid adieu to their beloved God Ganesh. The immersion processions will start from 11 am onwards on Thursday. As per the tradition, the Aarti of the Rajabazar Sansthan Ganpati will be performed at 11 am and then the procession will start. Later, the procession from various parts of the city will start. The police administration to avoid inconvenience has planned to keep the procession route completely closed for general traffic. In all, 17 roads in the city will be closed to traffic from 11 am.

Procession routes closed for general traffic.

The Rajabazar Sansthan Ganpati procession will start at 11 am and it will pass through Barabhai Tajiya, Balwant Vachnalaya, S B College and will reach the Zilla Parishad Ground.

Similarly, the traffic will not be allowed on City Chowk to June Bazar to Bhadkal Gate. Jinsi Chowk to Sansthan Ganpati, Mondha Jafar Gate to Rajabazar. Nizamoddin Dargh, Nizamoddin Chowk to Shahgunj Chaman. City Chowk, Gulmandi, Barabhai Tajiya, Gomtesh Market to Paithan Gate. Budhilane, Old Tehsil Office, Juna Bazar to Barudgar Nala. Sillekhana Chowk, Paithan Gate, Rangar Galli, City Chowk. Savarkar Chowk, M P Law College, Mahatma Phule Statue Chowk.

Changes in Cidco, Garkheda routes

Chistiya Chowk, Avishkar Chowk, Bajrang Chowk, Baliram Patil School Chowk. TV Centre Chowk to N-12 Swarg Hotel well. Chandni Chowk to District Collectorate to TV Centre Chowk. N-1 Chowk to Chistiya Chowk, Central Naka to Chistiya Chowk to Bajrang Chowk. Seven Hills to Shivajinagar, Trimurti Chowk to Gajanan Mandir.