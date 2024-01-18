Change password once in 15 days for safety on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The more you remain alert on social media, the safer you will be from fraud,” said Pravina Yadav, police inspector of Cyber Cell, commissioner of police office.

She was speaking in a lecture on ‘The Role of Police Administration in Curbing Cyber Crime’ organised by the Public Administration Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

Department head Dr Satish Dandge presided over the function while former Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath and Dr Jyoti Dhaigude were also present.

PI Pravina Yadav said that one should not accept friendship requests from unknown persons from social media like Facebook, X, Instagram, Telegram and Snapchat. She advised the people not to click on any unknown link received on a mobile phone and social media. Pravina said the password of social media should be changed once in 15 days.

“The cases of online fraud have increased. The chances of getting money back increase if a complaint is lodged within three hours of taking place of crime,” she added.