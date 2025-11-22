Change stringent policy of staffing pattern approval

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shikshak Bharati and other unions have become aggressive against the staffing pattern approval policy for 2024-25 announced by the Office of the Director of Education.

The unions felt that the policy would cause injustice to teachers and non-teaching staff across the State. A demand was made to the School Education Department to change this policy.

After the staffing pattern approval letter was signed and issued by Education Director Mahesh Palkar, there has been a fear of surplus teachers in the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the Education Department, it was stated that in many schools, even when students are physically present, the number appears low online due to the lack of Aadhaar verification, which directly affects the teachers.

Also, this policy is seriously affecting contractual and part-time teachers. The teachers also warned that if the subject-wise availability decreases, it may affect the quality of education of the students.

Prakash Dane, Kishore Kadam, Santosh Tathe and others signed the memorandum.