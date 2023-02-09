Changes in new education policy should not remain on papers

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

“The presence of the students in the class will not increase unless they develop a liking for education. The criterion for examinations will change in the coming days. Only learning by heart, printed syllabus, and repeated answers will not decide the evaluation, but it will be decided on the understanding of the students, utility of studies, projects, seminars, communication, oral tests, and other criteria. However, these changes should not remain only on paper and for it, an enjoyable education and activities-oriented guidance are needed”, opined former vice chancellor and educationalist Dr Vijay Pandharipande.

He was speaking during the one-day workshop for principals and heads of department on ‘New education police’ at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s human resources development centre on Thursday. Management council member Kashinath Devdhar presided over. Around 160 delegates attended the workshop.

Dr Pandharipande further said the new education policy has several old and traditional aspects. It is important to look at them with the new vision. In the new policy, higher education in the mother tongue, practicality, autonomous status to colleges, continuous evaluation, and other changes are welcomed. Impetus is paid for studying instead of teaching. The students will do self-studies and use libraries and gain experiences by going to banks, malls, laboratories and offices.

In his presidential address, Devdhar mentioned that in any field it is important to fix the goal first, which is the basic principle of management. He narrated various courageous incidents for three decades in the defense sector.

Dr Dhanashree Mahajan made an introductory speech. Dr Mohammad Abdul Rafe proposed a vote of thanks.