Changes in traffic at Kranti Chowk on Nov 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A public Vande Mataram patriotic singing, cultural and patriotic programme will be organised at the Martyrs' Memorial at Kranti Chowk on November 7 as part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Vande Mataram song.

“For this, the route from Kranti Chowk to Gopal-T and Gopal T to Kranti Chowk will be closed for all types of vehicles, from 8 am to 12 noon”, said Sunil Karale, Assistant Police Inspector of the Traffic Branch.

The alternative route for the closed route is that vehicles going from Kranti Chowk to Gopal-T point will be diverted via Chunilal Petrol Pump.

--Vehicles going from Gopal-T point to Kranti Chowk will be diverted via Sant Eknath Rangmandir, Utsav Chowk.

--Vehicular traffic from Amarpreet Hotel to Gopal T will be diverted via Ramanagar or Chunilal Petrol Pump.

--Traffic from Session Court to Gopal T will take a U-turn under Kranti Chowk flyover and be diverted via Chunilal Petrol Pump.

--Vehicles going from Sille-khana Chowk to Gopal T will be diverted via Chunilal Petrol Pump or Session Court.