Changes in traffic on various routes on Sunday

-Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Changes in place from 11 am to 12 pm

Aurangabad: On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, processions will be held at various places in the city on Sunday. Therefore, changes in traffic routes will be applicable from 11 am to 12 pm at Sansthan Ganpati to Kranti Chowk road, Cidco-Hudco to TV Centre and Gajanan Maharaj temple to Pundaliknagar. The police officials will divert the traffic or change the route as necessary. The traffic police has informed that this notification will not be applicable to police, ambulance, fire brigade and essential service vehicles. The main Jayanti procession will be taken out from Sansthan Ganpati to Kranti Chowk. Strong police force has been deployed at various places in the city and 122 officers and more than 2000 constables are included in the force.

The total bandobast includes two DCPs, 3 ACPs, 34 PIs, 83 APIs and PSIs and 1553 constables including 124 women personnel, 400 home guards, 100 women home guards, one State reserve police force company, riot control squad and rapid action force. Foot patrols and fixed points have been set up across the city.

These roads will be closed to all vehicles:

-Rajabazar Chowk-Sansthan Ganpati- Shahgunj-City Chowk- Gulmandi

-Paithan Gate to Sillekhana and Kranti Chowk to Gopal-T.

- Cidco N-12 Nursery- TV Centre to Jijau Chowk. M-2, N-9 to Shivneri Colony - Parswanath Chowk - Baliram Patil Chowk - Bajrang Chowk - Aviskar Chowk - Shivaji Maharaj Statue to Chishtia Chowk.

-Jai Bhawaninagar Chowk - Gajanan Maharaj Temple and Sevenhill Flyover to Adinath Chowk.

These will be alternate routes:

-Vehicles coming from Shahgunj towards City Chowk will use Chelipura - Lota Karanja - Kamakshi Lodge route.

-Vehicles going from Kranti Chowk to City Chowk will use Savarkar Chowk, Kartiki Hotel Chowk, Millcorner to Bhadkal Gate.

-Vehicles coming from Mill corner towards Aurangpura will take right in front of Anjali Talkies via Nageshwarwadi - Nirala Bazar - Samarthnagar.

- Vehicles going towards the TV Centre will use Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk- Uddhavrao Patil Chaik - Siddharthnagar Chowk route.

-Vehicles coming and going from Jai Bhawani Nagar to Gajanan Maharaj Temple will use the Jalna road route.

-Vehicles coming from Jawaharnagar police station towards Seven Hill will pass via Manik hospital to Trimurti Chowk.