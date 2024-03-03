Chants of 'Gan Gan Ganat Bote' echo on Gajanan Maharaj's Prakat Din

50,000 devotees take darshan, 20,000 consume Maha Prasad at Shri Gajanan Maharaj temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chanting 'Jai Gajanan Shree Gajanan', 'Gan Gan Ganat Bote', devotees thronged the Shri Gajanan Maharaj temple in Garkheda area since morning to take darshan Gajanan Maharaj on the occasion of his Pragat Din on Sunday. During the day, 50,000 devotees took darshan, while 20,000 devotees were given Mahaprasad.

Amrit Abhishek, pooja and aarti were performed by the trustees at 4 am. Ganeshyaag Yagya was completed at 11 am. Devotees had lined up in the temple since early morning to take the darshan of Sadguru Sri Gajanan Maharaj. A shed was erected on the darshan row so that the devotees would not suffer from the heat. Water and sherbet were distributed to the devotees in the darshan queue. There was also first aid facility, police help station. Devotees were taking darshan in a disciplined manner. Eight stands were prepared to take care of the footwear of the devotees. Over 500 volunteers were working for various services including darshan queue, distributing prasad and parking of vehicles.

Direct darshan for senior citizens, disabled

Direct darshan facility was provided to avoid inconvenience to senior citizens and disabled persons. Due to this, senior citizens and disabled people took darshan without any trouble.

Kalyache Kirtan today

Shri Gajanan Maharaj Prakat Din festival will end on Monday with Kalyache Kirtan, informed Dr Praveen Wakte, chairman of the temple trustee.