Chaturmas Kalash Sthapana today

Aurangabad, July 23:

Shri Parshwanath Bramhacharyashram Jain Gurukul and Sakal Jain Samaj, Ellora have jointly organised a Chaturmas kalash sthapana mahotsav at Shri Parshwanath Jain Gurukul on July 24 at 1 pm. The chaturmas committee has appealed to the devotees to be present for the ceremony. Uttamsagarji Maharaj, Kunthusagarji Maharaj and Puransagarji Maharaj will perform Chaturmas Kalash Sthapana.