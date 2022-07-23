Chaturmas Kalash Sthapana today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 23, 2022 08:10 PM2022-07-23T20:10:02+5:302022-07-23T20:10:02+5:30
Shri Parshwanath Bramhacharyashram Jain Gurukul and Sakal Jain Samaj, Ellora have jointly organised a Chaturmas kalash sthapana mahotsav at Shri Parshwanath Jain Gurukul on July 24 at 1 pm. The chaturmas committee has appealed to the devotees to be present for the ceremony. Uttamsagarji Maharaj, Kunthusagarji Maharaj and Puransagarji Maharaj will perform Chaturmas Kalash Sthapana.