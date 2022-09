Chaturmas of Acharya Pulaksagarji in city

Aurangabad, June 15:

Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj, disciple of Acharya Pushpadant Sagarji Maharaj will be residing at Shri Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Mandir, Rajabazar for the Chaturmas of 2022 in Aurangabad. Acharya will start his journey from Shrirampur and pass from Bhanshivra, Paithan, Kachner, Dharmathirth, Gadivat and arrive in Aurangabad on July 3. The Chaturmas Kalash will be established on July 17, informed Panchayat president Lalit Patni.