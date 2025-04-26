Chauka Hill fire under control after 48 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fire allegedly set by miscreants on Chauka Hill had spread dangerously toward Jatwada Hill by Saturday, but was finally brought under control after 48 hours of continuous effort by the Department of Forest.

The blaze consumed dried Gliricidia plants, commonly used as rodent-control vegetation, which fuelled the flames rapidly. Fire control balls were used in deep valleys to douse the fire. Forest official Sudhir Dhawan confirmed that after tireless work late into Saturday evening, the fire was contained.

Honorary Wildlife Warden Dr Kishore Pathak emphasized the need for better firefighting tools like drones and more fireballs. He also demanded that the DoF take strict action against those responsible for setting the fire.