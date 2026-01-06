Chavan takes a U-turn on his statement regarding late Vilasrao

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP State President MLA Ravindra Chavan took a U-turn on Tuesday about his statement made in Latur regarding former Chief Minister Late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Talking to newsmen in the city today, he said that the elections in Latur are about civic amenities.

He clarified that he had not criticised late Vilasrao Deshmukh in any way.

“Vilasrao Deshmukh was a very great leader and a Chief Minister. I spoke about the Congress agenda of seeking votes in his name. His sons are my friends, and if my remarks have hurt their sentiments, I express my apology. This should not be viewed from a political angle,” he said.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLC Sanjay Kenekar and BJP City President Kishor Shitole and others were present. In the presence of BJP State President Chavan, a meeting of BJP booth in-charges was held at the central campaign office. After the meeting, he interacted with the media persons.

Chavan said that elections are being held after 10 years. “This is the first election after the city has been renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Therefore, since the government has renamed the city Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Mayor will definitely be from there (BJP),” Chavan said.

Addressing a meeting of the booth in-charges, he said that this election is important for everyone. “It is the first election after the city’s renaming and is being held under the name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. Everyone should go door-to-door and inform citizens about what the Government has done. Both the Central and State Governments are working dynamically,” he asserted.

He said that there is a need to explain to people why they should vote for the BJP and convince voters that the BJP is important for the future. “The Municipal Corporation should be in the hands of a party with good ideology, and no party other than the BJP has that ideology. Transparency must be ensured in the municipal corporation, and everyone should work towards that. To win this election, it is necessary to win every booth,” he added.

Box

“Even though the water problem is serious, party workers should firmly assure voters that their water needs will be fulfilled through the government within the next month. Visit voters daily as per the information provided on mobile phones, give them details about various government schemes, and keep convincing them until they are satisfied. What will we do in the next five years?”—This thought should be conveyed to voters. Out of the total votes to be cast, the BJP must win the battle for 51 per cent of the votes,” Chavan said.