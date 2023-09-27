Chawni Ganesh mahasang celebrates Ganeshotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chawni Ganesh mahasang marked Ganeshotsav with a vibrant array of activities. Hosted by the Shree Ganesh Mahasangh Chawni, Cantonment Board, and Garware Community Center, the event featured competitions like lemon-spoon races, sack races, and rangoli making for students and women in the cantonment area.

Dignitaries including Yuvraj Dongre, Rakhmaji Jadhav, and Prashant Targe awarded prizes to winners across age groups. Certificates were presented to all participants. Ramakant Rautalle coordinated the programmes, and vote of thanks was extended by Angha Badul. Mayuri Verallu, Rohit More, Menika Yadav, and Rekha Jadhav took efforts.