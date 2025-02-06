Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy started the “Chemist Production” Skill Development Course, under the scheme Acharya Chanakya Kaushalya Vikas Kendra (ACKVK).

This innovative scheme which was launched by the Prime Minister of India in September 2024, provides opportunities for skill development to the Youth within the college, and empower the youth for employment.

Along with traditional education, students should also be trained in the necessary skills required for employment.

College Principal Dr M H Dehghan emphasised the importance of skill-based education and how ACKVK aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industrial requirements.

He said,"This initiative will open new avenues for our students, enabling them to meet the growing demands of the pharmaceutical industry with confidence."

Course Coordinator Dr Furquan Khan also guided the students. With the course, the Pharmacy college continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the pharmaceutical workforce in the State.