Chemotherapy centre remains closed even after Health Minister’s inspection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Even seven days after a surprise inspection by the Public Health Minister, the chemotherapy centre at the Civil Hospital remains closed. Due to the non-availability of chemotherapy drugs, the centre has effectively become a “white elephant” for the past 10 months.

The chemotherapy centre was inaugurated on February 9 at the Civil Hospital. However, initially, trained officers and staff to administer chemotherapy were not available. Although staff were later appointed, chemotherapy medicines have not been supplied over the last 10 months. As a result, the centre has remained non-functional despite its inauguration.

On December 6, Public health minister Prakash Abitkar conducted a late-night surprise inspection of the civil hospital. During the visit, he pulled up health officials over several issues, including poor maintenance of bed sheets on patients’ beds and the non-functional chemotherapy centre. It was expected that the centre would be made operational on a war footing after the inspection. However, due to the continued shortage of medicines, its opening has been further delayed.

Cancer hospitals overburdened

Government cancer hospitals serve as a lifeline for cancer patients across the state. The chemotherapy centre at the civil hospital was expected to reduce some of the burden on these hospitals, but patients continue to wait for it to become operational.

Procurement process underway

“The procurement process for chemotherapy drugs has been initiated. After the tender process is completed, the medicines will be made available, and the chemotherapy centre will start functioning soon,” said Dr Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, Civil Surgeon.