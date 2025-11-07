Cheque bounce case; One month imprisonment and Rs 1.20 lakh fine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a cheque bounce case related to repayment of a personal loan of Rs 70,000, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) M. A. Bendre of Vaijapur court sentenced the accused to one month of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh. The convicted person has been identified as Kunal Jagtap, a resident of Sundar Ganpati Galli, Vaijapur.

According to the case details, Darshan Vijayasi Ramaiyya, a trader from Vaijapur, had friendly relations with the accused, Kunal Jagtap. On November 11, 2011, Jagtap borrowed Rs 70,000 in cash from Ramaiyya, citing business needs. However, even after three months, he failed to repay the amount. Upon repeated reminders, the accused issued a cheque of Rs 70,000 from The Vaijapur Merchants Co-operative Bank on March 5, 2013.

When Ramaiyya deposited the cheque in the bank, it was dishonoured. Following this, through advocate S. S. Thole, a legal notice was served to Jagtap demanding payment within the stipulated period. As the accused did not comply, the complainant filed a criminal case under the Negotiable Instruments Act in the Vaijapur court.

Recently after hearing both sides, the court found Jagtap guilty and awarded the above punishment, also directing that the fine amount be paid to the complainant. In case of default in payment of the fine, the accused will face additional imprisonment. The complainant was represented by adv. S. S. Thole and adv. Akash Thole.