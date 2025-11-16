Cheque bouncing case: man gets 3 months imprisonment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A R Shendge sentenced a man to three months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10.62 lakh in a cheque-bouncing case. If the fine is not paid, the accused will have to undergo an additional one month in sentence.

According to details, Sandeep Jugalkishore Karwa filed a petition in the court in the cheque-bouncing case.

The cheque of Rs 6 lakhs issued by accused Chintamani Gajanan Rasane (Partner, Arju Jewellers, Nirala Bazar) was dishonoured when the complainant presented it at the bank.

Adv Rajesh Shelar argued on behalf of the complainant while adv Gajanan Tayde made arguments on behalf of the accused Chintamani Rasane.

This court decision has warned society to take matters like cheque bounce seriously, and has once again highlighted the importance of honesty and transparency in financial transactions.