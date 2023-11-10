Chetna Foundation shines at World Forum for Democracy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chetana Empowerment Foundation (CEF), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar represented India in the Peace Initiative of the Council of Europe's World Forum Democracy (WFD) held in Strasbourg, France, recently.

Over the past 12 years, individuals and organizations have collaborated to address global issues through the 'Peace Initiative'. The CIF was an active participant in the discussions. The theme for this year’s WFD was "How is peace maintained in a democracy?" The event saw participation from organizations and companies from 136 countries, spanning from November 6 to 8.

The CEF took the lead in the 'Peace Initiative' Lab 01: Art of Communication: Can Empathy Bring Peace.

CEF president Vivek Randad, vice-president Mitali Lathi participated in the proceedings. The presentation began with meditation, a practice appreciated by attendees from around the world. The work of CEF for mental empowerment, fostering addiction-free educational environments, and facilitating education and personality development for underprivileged yet promising and talented students was highlighted.

The CEF provides financial support to deserving students for higher education through the 'Chetana Jeevan Nirman' and 'Chetana Vidya Sahayada' programmes. The CEF has fostered digital wellness among more than 83,287 students.

The programme commenced on November 6 with the presence of notable figures such as Marija Pejčinović Burić (Secretary General of the Council of Europe), Olivier Becht (Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness, and French Nationals Abroad, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs France), and Franck Leroy (President of the Grand Est Coloured France). Discussions revolved around the global pursuit of maintaining peace. Representatives from various regions shared their insights in various labs.