‘Chhath Mahotsav’ celebrated with offering to the setting sun

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhath Mahotsav was celebrated on Monday evening at Balapur Lake–Deolai and Deolai Road, where devotees offered ‘arghya’ (water offering) to the setting sun. The event was organized by the Suryaradhana Charitable Trust.

Various cultural programs were organized to mark this grand festival. The event was led by president N.K. Singh , Working president Sanjeev Singh , and Vice president Akhilesh Singh , who took efforts to ensure its success.

A large number of North Indian families from the city participated in this sacred celebration. For security arrangements, Sub-inspector of Police Deepak Pardhe from Chikalthana Police Station, along with Chetan Tarole and Dinesh Veldode from the Fire Department, and other staff members were present.

The Suryaradhana Charitable Trust has appealed to devotees to gather again on Tuesday morning at 7 am to offer ‘arghya’ to the rising sun.