Chhath Puja festival concludes its first phase at four locations in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The major religious festival of Chhath Puja, celebrated with great devotion in Bihar and northern India, was observed in Waluj Mahanagar on Monday (Oct 27) with deep faith and enthusiasm. On this occasion, Chhathvrati women offered the first ‘Arghya’ (obeisance) to the setting Sun God with devotion. The second Arghya will be offered to the rising Sun on Tuesday morning (Oct 28), marking the conclusion of the ritual.

To mark this sacred festival, four venues in Waluj Shri Ramleela Maidan (Bajaj Nagar), Wadgaon (Khurd), Indraprastha Colony Shri Ram Temple premises, and Ranjangaon Phata hosted Chhath Puja ceremonies. At each location, Chhathvrati women attended with their families and offered Arghya to the Sun God.

Shri Ramleela maidan

Shri Ramleela Maidan in Waluj is known as a religious and cultural hub for the North Indian community. For the past 25 years, a grand Chhath Puja celebration has been organized here. The worship of Goddess Chhathi Maiya on the sacred platform created a devotional atmosphere. The event was jointly organized by the Shri Ram Janki Pratishthan and the North Indian Association.

Prominent attendees included association president R.K. Singh, vice president Bachcha Singh, working president Mukeshchandra Sharma, and Shweta Singh, among others.

Wadgaon (Khurd)

At Wadgaon (Khurd), the Surya Aradhana Chhath Puja Seva Samiti organized the event at the ground near the Police Commissioner’s Office with the support of gram panchayat member Chhaya Pradhan, Sarpanch Sunil Kale, and panchayat samiti member Rajesh Sale.

Chhathvrati women including Sunita Giri, Usha Kushwaha, Prabhavati Yadav, Priya Dubey, Meena Shukla, and Meera Pandey offered Arghya to the Sun.

Akhilesh Dubey and Ajay Singh presented devotional Chhath Maiya songs and Bhojpuri cultural performances. The program was compered by Shailesh Dubey and Manoj Tiwari.

Ranjangaon Phata

Under the guidance of president of the BJP North Indian Front (Western Division) Narendra Singh Yadav , Chhath Puja was organized at Ranjangaon Phata.

Prominent attendees included entrepreneurs Arunkumar Gaud, Surendrasingh Dhek, Kailas Yadav and others.

Chhathvrati women such as Kesaridevi Bharadwaj, Sundaridevi Sharma, Gudiya Kushwaha, Basmati Kushwaha, Phoolandevi Prajapati, Sangeeta Sharma, and Lilavati Mali offered Arghya to the Sun God. Marathi-speaking residents extended greetings and joined their Hindi-speaking brethren in the celebrations.