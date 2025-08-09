Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3-Day Shri Raghavendra Swami Aradhana Mahotsav From August 10 in Shardashram Colony

The three-day Shri Raghavendra Swami Aradhana Mahotsav will commence on August 10 at Swami's Mutt in Shardashram Colony in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Celebrated annually across the country in the month of August, the Mahotsav draws devotees to Swami's Mutts and temples to seek his divine blessings during these three sacred days.

Among the three days, the second day (Madhya Aradhana) - which falls on Monday - is considered the most auspicious and spiritually significant. It is difficult to put into words the greatness of Shri Raghavendra Swami, a revered saint who devoted his entire life to restoring unwavering faith in God. His life was not merely a series of historical events, but a divine journey filled with love, compassion, devotion, spiritual energy and sublime ideals.

Recognised as the third incarnation of Bhakta Prahlad, Shri Raghavendra Swami entered Brindavan in his physical form, which remains a sacred site to this day. His divine presence is believed to continue for 700 years at Brindavan, located in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, on the banks of the Tungabhadra river.