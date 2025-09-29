Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A golden opportunity for investment on the verge of becoming a metropolitan city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is rapidly moving towards metropolitan status. Industrial, educational, tourism, and residential development have given the city a new dimension. With land and flat prices expected to rise significantly in the coming years, this is considered a golden opportunity for investment.

The city already had the potential to become a metro, now strengthened by the Auric five-star industrial town under DMIC. National and international companies, including Toyota, JSW, Ather, and Piramal Pharma, have made substantial investments, elevating Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to a global industrial platform.

However, becoming a metropolitan city requires awareness of certain challenges. The development of the city depends on coordinated efforts from the government, elected representatives, business leaders, developers, entrepreneurs, and citizens. Media also plays a crucial role in highlighting these efforts.

Key priorities for metro development include:

Infrastructure: Modernization of basic facilities and completion of the proposed ring road. Road widening, improved water supply, and power networks are essential. Surrounding villages included in the metro development authority should also receive these facilities.

Residential Development: Developers will need to build luxury as well as affordable housing with modern amenities. Industrial areas must provide a nurturing environment for company owners and employees, supported by political and social institutions.

Balanced Growth: Focus on sustainable transport, skill development, world-class educational institutions, and promoting tourism.

Administration: Establishment and budgeting of the Metropolitan Development Authority office are crucial.

With the emergence of EV hubs alongside automobile, IT, and pharma companies, large-scale employment will be generated, creating additional demand for housing that developers must meet in time.

Investment Opportunity:

“I have observed Pune’s growth into a metropolitan city from 1995 to 2025. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is poised to grow even faster. Land and flat prices are expected to rise significantly, making now a golden opportunity for investment that residents should seize.”

— Devanand Kotgire, Managing Director, Disha Group