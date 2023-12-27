Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport hit by delays, cancellations, frustrating travelers

Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight, scheduled to arrive at 6:00 am, lands at 12 noon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City's air travel has been plagued by disruptions in recent days, leaving entrepreneurs, professionals, and tourists facing frustration and inconvenience. Flights, particularly those to Mumbai and Delhi, have been experiencing frequent delays due to bad weather, fog, and even aircraft malfunctions.

On Wednesday, the woes were particularly evident. The Air India's morning Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight, scheduled to arrive at 6:00 am, landed a staggering six hours late at noon. Passengers who arrived early at the airport faced unexpected waits and disrupted schedules. In the evening, both Mumbai and Delhi-bound IndiGo flights arrived an hour behind schedule.

The disruptions extended beyond delays, with a Thursday evening Delhi flight cancellation adding to the chaos. This forced many tourists, who had planned an excursion to Ajanta on Thursday, to rebook their trips for the morning.

Jaswant Singh, president of the tourism development foundation, expressed concerns about the impact of these disruptions on the tourist season, stating, "During the tourist season, the airline service has been disrupted for the past few days. Passengers are receiving messages about cancellations, forcing them to change their plans."