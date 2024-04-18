Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar can emerges as prime contender for Tesla

Industrial sector eyes Tesla’s investment with three of its key Indian component suppliers from city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The industrial sector in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is making a strong case to be the home of Tesla's new Indian factory. The city boasts a thriving automotive industry, with three of Tesla's top eight Indian component suppliers based here: Motherson Group, Varroc, and Hindalco. This existing ecosystem positions the district perfectly to support Tesla's manufacturing needs, said industry experts.

Existing ecosystem favors Tesla's entry

According to industry leaders, the district boasts a well established automotive sector, housing three of Tesla's key Indian component suppliers including Motherson Group, Varroc, and Hindalco. Varroc Engineering's provision of lighting systems for Tesla's Model S sedan and Model X crossover and small lamp for Tesla's Model Y, alongside Samvardhan Motherson's component supply since 2018, underscore the symbiotic relationship between the city and Tesla's requirements.

Auric is an ideal location for Tesla

The Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) emerges as an ideal locale for Tesla's venture. Offering top-notch infrastructure and expansive industrial space, AURIC stands as a testament to the district’s industrial prowess.

District revving up for EV revolution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is revving up for the EV revolution. With over 150 auto component makers, the city is a natural fit for Tesla. Ather Energy's recent investment is a big plus, bringing diversification and a wider vendor base. This growth will ripple through the economy, creating jobs and boosting sectors like hospitality and education. The city’s industrial area is primed to become a major EV hub, and Tesla would be the perfect addition.

Urgent delegation initiatives

According to sources, in a bid to secure Tesla's investment, a delegation comprising local industrial stalwarts will soon engage with the company's representatives. Emphasizing the abundance of available land and existing infrastructure, the delegation aims to sway Tesla towards choosing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as its manufacturing base.

Establishing a strategic task force

To increase district’s chances of winning Tesla's favor, industry leaders recommend establishing a task force similar to the one formed by Karnataka.

Quote:

City has ready infrastructure and land

"Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is an auto hub with a strong presence of Tesla's existing suppliers. Our city has the infrastructure and ready land to seamlessly integrate Tesla's manufacturing unit. Tesla's investment would be a game-changer for the entire region. It would not only create jobs but also attract further investment and establish our city as a leading EV manufacturing hub," said Anil Patil, president, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture.