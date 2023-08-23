Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrates Chandrayaan-3''s triumph

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A unified sense of excitement and pride permeated the air in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as residents of all ages, professions, and backgrounds gathered to witness the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3's victorious moon landing. From kids to elders, men to women, and company workers to government officials, everyone was glued to their screens, waiting with bated breath.

Shared enthusiasm and unity In homes, offices, and public spaces, people were engrossed in the momentous event, streaming the live telecast on TVs, mobile phones, laptops, and computers. The diverse community of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was bound by a collective enthusiasm, captured by the nation's stride in space exploration.

As the announcement of the successful landing resonated, jubilation echoed through the town. Joyous exchanges of greetings, claps, cheers and warm smiles painted the scene as people shared in the achievement. Even on the streets, a modest but spirited crowd celebrated distributing sweets, embodying the essence of communal togetherness.

Proud of our scientists

Students appearing for the MPSC examination at the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Research Center in Swatantra Sainik Colony cheered after seeing the successful landing on the big screen. They chanted "Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai"."India has created a new history in the world by landing Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon. We are proud of our Indian scientists and ISRO, this feeling will be in everyone's mind," said Deepak Darade, a student.

Government officials cheer the feat

Officials and employees of the bank in front of Gomtesh Market came to the street and cheered. Fireworks were set off. After that, holding the tricolor flag in hand, they cheered and shouted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Traders celebrate in Connaught place

Traders and customers from Connaught Place in Cidco gathered together and cheered in the evening. President of the trade organization Dyaneshwarappa Kharde, and other traders here distributed sweets to the customers.

Mahaaarti at Sansthan Ganpati

In the evening, a Maha Aarti was performed in association with Sansthan Ganapati Mandir Trust, Vyapari Mahasangh, Rajabazar Mitra Mandal. Senior police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi, Pt Vijaykumar Pallod Maharaj, Founder president of Ganesh mahasangh Prithviraj Pawar performed the aarti. The Rajabazar Mitra Mandal set off firecrackers.