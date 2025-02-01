Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Jail Hosts Successful Annual Sports Event

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Jail hosted a highly successful departmental sports event for prison officers and staff from January 29 to 31.

The event, guided by Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Prashant Burde and Special Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Dr Jalinder Supekar was inaugurated by SP Vinay Kumar Rathod. The event saw participation from officers and staff from multiple districts including Latur, Jalna, Osmanabad, Nanded, Beed, Parbhani and Paithan Open Jail, with a total of 134 players competing in various individual and team sports. Dr Supekar emphasized the importance of outdoor sports for maintaining physical and mental health, advising participants to promote physical activity among children instead of mobile gaming. The event featured athletic competitions like 100m sprints, long jump, shot put, and badminton, with Kabaddi and Volleyball also being notable team events. The officers and staff of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Jail, under the leadership of SP Dattatray Gavade, performed exceptionally well. Gavade personally guided and trained the players, ensuring their participation and success. The event concluded with Sunil Kakrwal being awarded the best player in the men's category, while Swati Talekar was honoured in the women's category. The sports meet proved to be a rejuvenating experience for the participants, fostering teamwork, fitness and stress relief.