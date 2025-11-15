Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police clinch general championship for third consecutive year

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 36th range-level police sports competition concluded on Friday at the Devgiri Police Sports Ground with the city police team securing the general championship for the third year in a row.

Special IG Ravindra Mishra presided over the closing ceremony and felicitated the winners. Police commissioner Sudhir Hiremath, rural SP Vinay Rathod, Beed SP Navneet Kanwat, Jalna SP Ajay Bansal, Dharashiv SP Ritu Khokhar and several senior officers were present. Teams from Aurangabad city, rural, Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv circuits participated in events held from November 8 to 14 across Devgiri Sports Complex, Police Headquarters and Bharat Battalion Ground.

Top Performers:

• Best Male Athlete: Babasaheb Kanoji Mandlik (Aurangabad City) – 200m sprint (23.01 seconds, 792 points)

• Best Female Athlete: Shilpa Nahkar (Beed) – Long jump (4.41m, 651 points)

Both received two-wheelers as prizes.

In the police cricket tournament, Parimandal-2 led by prashant swami won the men’s title, while in the women’s category, Sparkling Star captained by shmishtha gharge-walawalkar took first place.

A grand march-past by contingents from all five units, led by hockey player Azam Shaikh, added splendour to the closing event. Senior officers praised the participants and encouraged them to excel in future state-level police sports competitions.