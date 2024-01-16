Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar colder than Mahabaleshwar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city typically known for its balmy weather, is experiencing an unexpected dip in temperatures, with recent nights proving colder than even the hill station of Mahabaleshwar.

Over the past two days, minimum temperatures have plunged below 10 degrees Celsius, with Tuesday night registering a chilly 9.2°C, in stark contrast to Mahabaleshwar's 14.7°C.

While daytime temperatures remain relatively warm, with Tuesday's maximum reaching 29.2°C, the evenings have ushered in a noticeable change. The sun's warmth gives way to a distinct chill after sunset, prompting residents to reach for warmer layers of clothes.