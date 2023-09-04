Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is centre of devpt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Our city which has become a centre of development in the State, is expanding in all four directions. Big projects will come up in Shendra's five-star industrial estate in future. Multi-national companies making big investments here. Because of this, the demand for houses increasing from now. The festival season will be an advantageous and good occasion to buy the properties. In view of the festival, the Lokmat Property Show-2023 will commence on September 8. Just 72 hours left for the prospective buyers to book their property. A city which has basic facilities can develop rapidly.

With highways, the city which has turned into industrial, educational and medical hubs has become the tourism capital as well. It is also seen as a smart city of the future due to its best geographical location, silent atmosphere and peaceful city.

Date & venue

The date and venue of the property show is as follows;

--Schedule: September 8 to 10

--Venue: Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road

--Timing: 10 am to 8 pm

Online registration getting good response

The Lokmat Property Show-2023 is being hosted so that one may own one’s dream home. The online registration is drawing a good response. One may contact for details on mobile (number-9850402800) or visit the portal (https://bit.ly/SepPropertyExpo-2023)

Best time to buy home

“Out of the total booking of new houses in the city in a year, 35 per cent bookings are done between Ganesh Utsav and Diwali festival. This is the best time to buy a house. The information about housing projects of all prominent builders and developers will be available at the 'Lokmat Property Show'. This is a golden opportunity.”

Nitin Bagadia (director, Manjeet Pride Group).

Citizens aware of home upgradation

“Citizens are now aware of the upgradation of their homes. They are buying 3 BHK, 4 BHK instead of 2 BHK. Builders have designed housing projects keeping in mind the changing lifestyle and growing needs. This can be seen in the property exhibition.” Manoj Runwal, (director, Suvidha Ventures).

Glimpse of Smart City to be seen

“Citizens will get a glimpse of the city as the Smart City of the future at the 'Lokmat Property Show'. Because, prominent builders and developers will present developed housing projects, and commercial projects by adopting the latest style in the construction sector.”

Ajay Kotgire (director, Disha Group)