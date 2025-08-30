Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Land Mafia Attacks Family With Swords and Knives Over Disputed Plot; 20 Booked

In a shocking incident, a gang of land mafia members, already facing several serious criminal charges, attacked a family with swords, knives, and sticks in an attempt to seize disputed land at Balapur Phata area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday (August 28)around 2.30 pm.

Based on the complaint filed by a 25-year-old woman residing on the disputed land, the Chi-kalthana Police have registered cases against 20-25 accused, including Prakash Ghodke (Ul-kanagari) and Rajesh Pandey (Sahyognagar in Garkheda). The charges include attempt to murder, rioting, violation of the Arms Act, and offences under the Atrocities Act.

According to police, the land dispute has been ongoing between the original owner and other parties. The gang, tasked with grabbing the land on behalf of Ghodke and Pandey, allegedly stormed the premises and launched a violent assault. The family members were beaten severely with wooden sticks and also attacked with sharp weapons, leaving them seriously injured.

Both Ghodke and Pandey are notorious offenders. Ghodke has multiple fraud cases registered at Bidkin, Cantonment, Kranti Chowk, and Chikalthana police stations, while Pandey faced charges of molestation, fraud, and attempted murder at Chikal-thana, Jawaharnagar, and Mu-kundwadi police stations, informed PI Ravikiran Darwade of Chikalthana police station.