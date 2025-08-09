Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Tries to Strangle Wife and Mother-in-Law Over Argument in Ulkanagari; Arrested

A 35-year-old man allegedly tried to strangle his wife, a college teacher, and her mother during a heated argument at their Ulkanagari home on Wednesday evening. Jawaharnagar police arrested the accused, Pavan Dhakane, on Friday. The 34-year-old victim, a teacher at a reputed government college, had reportedly been facing harassment since her marriage in 2015.

Despite earlier injuries inflicted by her mother-in-law and repeated mental torture, she stayed in the marriage for the sake of her two children. In 2021, tensions escalated further after a confrontation over objectionable photos found on Pavan's phone. More recently, she also accused him of assaulting her father.

Also Read | Mumbai Crime Branch Busts ₹6.4 Crore Greenhouse Farming Fraud; Two Brothers Arrested.

On Wednesday, the victim's mother tried to mediate and calm her son-in-law. Instead, he allegedly flew into a rage, abused both women, strangled his wife and then attacked his mother-in-law when she intervened. Even as she pleaded for mercy, Pavan reportedly smashed the TV and mirrors, threatening to kill them if they went to the police.

Police have registered a case against Pavan, who runs multiple local businesses. His parents and sister, who is a doctor, have also been named in the complaint. Assistant inspector Atish Lohkare led the arrest. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday.