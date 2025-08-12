Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Miscreants Stabbed 26-Year-Old in Public on Paithan Road in Nakshatrawadi; Both Arrested

Hundreds of onlookers were taken aback after two unidentified and armed criminals deeply stabbed a youth in his stomach, leading to an intestinal prolapse on Paithan Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Nakshatrawadi area on Sunday evening, August 10. The victim has been identified as Nilesh Pagore (26, Nakshatrawadi). He has been admitted to a hospital where he is battling for life. The police arrested both assailants hours after the attack.

The suspects have been identified as Chandu Mugdal and Ajay Mugdal, who are understood to have assaulted Nilesh over an old dispute. According to the police, they first showered Nilesh with kicks and blows, and then Ajay knifed him. Both fled the spot leaving Nilesh bleeding. The Satara police rushed to the scene and took him to the hospital.

Acting on police inspector Krishna Shinde's orders, PSI Nandkumar Bhandare later arrested both accused. Ajay already faces three other criminal cases, including one for misbehaving with civic officials.