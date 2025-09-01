Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road Rage: Car Driver Assaulted by Bikers at Hudco Corner

A dispute between two vehicle drivers on Sunday night around midnight at Hudco Corner created a tense situation, which was promptly brought under control by senior police officers and a riot control team. Eyewitnesses reported that two motorcyclists were traveling from Delhi Gate towards Harsul when a car carrying a family was on the same route. After repeatedly dodging in front of the car, a verbal altercation broke out.

Both parties tried to block each other's vehicles, causing the car to stop in the Hudco Corner area. As the car driver stepped out, the argument escalated into a minor scuffle, with reports suggesting the driver was assaulted. Within minutes, a crowd of 60-80 youths gathered at the scene, heightening tensions.

Assistant Police Commissioner Sudarshan Patil, senior inspector Nirmala Pardeshi, and other officers, along with the riot control team, rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd, restoring calm. Police maintained a presence in the area until late at night to prevent further incidents. Authorities are investigating the incident. CCTV foot-age is being examined to identify the bikers, and further action will be determined after gathering details from the car driver, said Pardeshi.