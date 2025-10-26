Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police organizes ‘Walk for Unity’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, the district police organized a 5 km “Walk for Unity” marathon early Sunday at 6 am. Flagged off by SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, the route covered Buddhist Caves and returned to the university. Citizens, students, social organizations, entrepreneurs, senior citizens, and police officers joined to promote national unity and social harmony. Dr. Rathod emphasized that the walk symbolizes discipline, perseverance, civic responsibility, and patriotism. The event was coordinated by DySP Gautam Patare, PI Prashant Mahajan, and others,