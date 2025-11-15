Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police plants 12,000 trees across district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police carried out a district-wide tree plantation drive under SP Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. The police team, along with Green Foundation president Vinita Bhandari, planted 12,000 trees across 23 police stations, six sub-divisional offices, and the SP office. The plantation included banyan, jamun, tamarind, bamboo, custard apple, and guava. Police staff installed drip irrigation systems and took charge of the upkeep, while Green Foundation volunteers provided technical support. Dr Rathod encouraged the “one person - one tree” approach and outlined the plan to develop every police station as a ‘Green Station.’