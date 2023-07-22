Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar secures a spot in Global Startup Ecosystem Ranking,

'Startup Blink' Includes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the prestigious world ranking

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the recently announced Startup Ecosystem World Ranking for 2023, 'Startup Blink,' a renowned organization that promotes and acknowledges startups worldwide, has listed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar among the top 1000 cities in 100 countries globally. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar achieved an impressive position at 918 in the list, showcasing the city's growing prominence in the global startup landscape. The recognition comes as a result of the strong support extended to new startups by the incubation centers.

City's rising star in south Asian startup scene

City has not only made its mark on the global stage but has also been recognized at the national and regional levels. According to the 'Startup Blink' ranking, the city holds an impressive position of 37th among Indian cities and 43rd in South Asia. This remarkable achievement has been attributed to three key criteria: the number of startups, their quality, and the overall entrepreneurial environment in the city.

Incubation centres empowering startups

The city has rapidly evolved into an educational and industrial hub over the past few years, fostering the emergence of new startups. This transformation has been made possible by the support provided by the 'Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council' (MAGIC) and various incubation centers. Ashish Garde, founder director of Magic, expressed pride in city’s inclusion in the prestigious ranking and predicted further improvements in the city's standing in the future.

Magic’s impact initiatives for startup growth

The Magic institute has played a crucial role in driving innovation and nurturing aspiring entrepreneurs in Aurangabad through initiatives like LearnNext, Head-on, and Interview series. The organization's personalized support, mentoring clinics, and co-working spaces have helped validate over 1,250 startup ideas and among these, 250 startups have received direct support, incubating 79 successful startups.