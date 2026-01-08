Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar set for massive industrial expansion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Automakers and manufacturers commit over Rs 85,000 crore; skill development and local vendor support in focus

The district is poised for substantial industrial growth, with major companies investing billions in Bidkin and Vaijapur, said principal secretary (Industries) Dr. P. Anbalagan during a press conference at the 9th Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 on Thursday. He added that a dedicated skill development centre for the automotive and industrial sectors will soon be established to support local employment.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is currently attracting over Rs 85,000 crore in investments from leading players, including Toyota, JSW, Ather Energy, and others. Dr. Anbalagan noted, “For the current wave of investments, at least 10,000 acres will be allocated, with 8,000 acres to be acquired soon. We are also seeking additional funds from the Centre and the state for further land acquisition,” referring to the upcoming third phase of the Bidkin industrial area.

Rs 25,000 crore Bidkin project

One company is projected to invest over Rs 25,000 crore in Bidkin across 160 acres, while another plans a multi-billion-rupee project in Vaijapur spanning 2,500 acres, including land in Shendra and MIDC Samruddhi nodes.

Advanced manufacturing projects planned

Vaijapur is expected to receive investments exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in advanced manufacturing and circuit board production, though company names remain undisclosed. Vaijapur and Arapur, located just 25 km apart, offer strategic connectivity to support industrial growth.

Automakers eye city growth

Mahindra Group has requested 150 acres, and the Industrial Department plans to allocate this land in Jaipur MIDC for their upcoming project.

Local vendors to benefit

Dr. Anbalagan highlighted support for local vendors, particularly in medical measurement and industrial supplies. “With a strong base of suppliers in the city, we aim to empower Waluj-based vendors and ensure employment remains within the district,” he said.

Future Spotlight

• Rs 25,000 crore investment in Bidkin.

• Additional 2,000 acres needed beyond the 8,000 acres being acquired in Bidkin DMIC.

• Rs 1,000 crore investment in Vaijapur.

• Mahindra Group requested 150 acres at Samruddhi Nodes.

• Toyota skill development centre spans 50 acres.

• Additional land acquisition planned for remaining projects.