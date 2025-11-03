Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shocker: Disabled Child With Hands Tied Beaten With Cooker Lid at School; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video has emerged on social media in which a child was seen being mercilessly beaten. A video is said to be from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, where a disabled boy studying in a residential school was brutally beaten with a cooker lid while his hands were tied behind.

The viral video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) prompted widespread outrage and demanded strict action against the person in the video. The incident is said to have occurred at Chaitanya Kanifnath Apang Vidyalay in Mandki village. The accused who beat the student has been identified as Deepak Ingle, a school constable.

Warning! Video May Upset Some Viewers

This is not the first such incident to come to light from the school. Earlier, several students have reportedly been subjected to similar abuse. The police have seized CCTV video from the school premises for further investigation. More information awaited.