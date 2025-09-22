Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Emerging Metro of the Future

Industrial Revolution – New Wave of Employment

The ambitious Auric City township, developed under the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor, is set to become a five-star model township in the country. Investments by multinational companies are generating thousands of employment opportunities. The city is witnessing a surge in demand for real estate, fueled by electric vehicle hubs, pharma, IT parks, biotech, and logistics industries. Currently, in Shendra-Bidkin industrial areas, space for new industries is almost exhausted. Recognizing this growing industrial trend, the state government is making additional land available.

Promise of a Bright Future

Thanks to industrial growth, infrastructure, education, and tourism, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is already taking the shape of tomorrow’s metro city. It has emerged as a city of real opportunities for investors, buyers, and developers.

Strong Infrastructure

The city boasts an international-standard airport, with runway expansion underway to support future development. Projects like the ring road, proposed metro, and smart city initiatives will transform traffic management. The Paithan Jackwell project addresses water supply challenges, boosting investor confidence, as the sweet waters of Jayakwadi attract many industries. Roads are being widened rapidly, creating a robust infrastructure network.

Education and Tourism – Changing the City’s Face

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is rapidly becoming an educational hub, with international-standard institutions establishing a strong presence. New universities have increased demand for student accommodations and PG housing. Global heritage sites like Ajanta-Veerul caves and Bibi Ka Maqbara are boosting tourism, generating investment opportunities in hotels, resorts, and retail businesses. Several national and international standard hotels and resorts have already started operations.

The City’s Growth Is Unstoppable

“The city is seeing massive investments in infrastructure. Drainage lines worth nearly ₹800 crore are under construction in Satara-Deolai and surrounding constituencies. The ₹2,740 crore new water supply project is 82% complete, and additional water will reach the city in the next 2–3 months, ensuring daily water supply. Major roads are being widened to 200 feet, and upon state funding, all roads will be 200 feet wide. Traffic issues will be resolved. Considering the ongoing industrial boom and large company investments, the municipal corporation is providing high-quality amenities at full scale. Very soon, EV buses will operate in the city.”

— G Sreekanth, Municipal Commissioner